Lightning kills nearly 50 this week in India’s Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police say that seven people, mostly farmers, have been killed by lightning in a village in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week. The farmers had taken shelter under trees amid a drenching monsoon rain when they were struck by lightning Tuesday and died instantly. Police officer Hem Raj Meena said Thursday the victims included four members of a family and some cattle grazers. A state government spokesman said the high death toll has prompted the government to issue new guidelines for how people can protect themselves during a lightning storm.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.