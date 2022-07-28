Italy’s president: Strong democracy crucial against fascism

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president is urging Italians to reinvigorate their democracy as the country notes the 100th anniversary of an attack that paved Benito Mussolini’s path to power. President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday was commemorating a 1922 attack by fascist thugs on a farm cooperative building in the northern city of Ravenna. Mussolini took power in a march on Rome in October 1922. Mattarella called the Ravenna attack a “chapter of our history that would lead to the loss of freedom” for Italians with the start of Mussolini’s dictatorship. He warned the country against fascism as Italy gets ready for an early parliamentary election on Sept. 25. Opinion polls indicate a far-right party with neo-fascist roots could win.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.