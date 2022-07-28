French president wraps up Africa tour in Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up a three-country tour in Africa that saw him pledge funding for education and economic development as well as military might in efforts to fight against extremism in West and Central Africa as France withdraws from Mali. On Thursday he met in Guinea-Bissau with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo who became the chair of the West African economic bloc ECOWAS earlier this month. He reiterated France’s willingness to support educational and economic development projects as well as provide military backing for the region’s fight against extremism.

