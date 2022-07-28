Ex-White House aide: 1 year in prison for $218K school scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House adviser under President Barack Obama has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing $218,000 from a national charter school network he founded. Seth Andrew pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud. He admitted he moved money from the school network, Democracy Prep, to other bank accounts without authorization. Prosecutors say 43-year-old Andrew stole the money in 2019. Democracy Prep was founded in New York City in 2005. It expanded across the U.S. after its methods were credited with raising test scores for economically challenged children in Harlem.

