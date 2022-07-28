Climate migration growing but not fully recognized by world

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Tens of millions of people are being uprooted by natural disasters due to the impact of climate change, though the world has yet to fully recognize climate migrants or come up with a formalized mechanism to assess their needs and help them. Scientists predict migration will grow as the planet gets hotter. A report by the United Nations top body of climate scientists estimates that over the next 30 years, 143 million people will likely to be uprooted by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and catastrophes caused or exacerbated by climate change. Millions are already on the move, most within their own countries, and an increasing number are crossing international borders. No nation offers asylum to people displaced by climate change.

