Canadian police release names of 2 people killed in shooting

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting in a Vancouver suburb. In a release Thursday, police identified the two people killed on Monday as 60-year-old Paul David Wynn and 43-year-old Steven Furness. A 26-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition, along with a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries. The attacks began early Monday in the community of Langley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver, and continued until dawn. The lone gunman, 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin of Surrey, British Columbia, was shot and killed by police.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.