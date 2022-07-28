Bernard Cribbins, actor who delighted UK kids, dies at 93

LONDON (AP) — Beloved British actor Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93. His agent announced Cribbins’ death on Thursday. Cribbins’ seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy “Carry On” comedies to “Doctor Who.” He starred in several generations’ worth of children’s films and TV shows, including the 1970 movie classic “The Railway Children” and animated TV series “The Wombles,” in which he voiced all the characters. He also appeared in several “Carry On” movies and had top 10 hits with comedy songs “Hole in the Ground” and “Right Said Fred.” A younger generation knew Cribbins as Wilfred Mott on “Doctor Who” in the early 21st century. “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies remembered Cribbins as “a wonderful actor.”

