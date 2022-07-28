Australian man dies during Pakistan mountain climb

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Australian government says an Australian climber has died while trying to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. According to local officials, a Canadian mountaineer who was scaling K2 with the Australian mountaineer, also went missing in a separate incident last week. In a statement Thursday, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death of the Australian on the mountain. Pakistani officials said a Canadian climbing with the Australian was missing. K2, on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range, has one of the deadliest records, with most climbers dying on the descent. Only a few hundred have successfully reached its summit.

