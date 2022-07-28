At least 4 killed in Iran landslide triggered by heavy rains

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Iran’s capital has killed at least four people. The report said heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in the northwestern part of Tehran. Damage was also caused to a religious shrine. Rescue teams were deployed at the scene, and nine people were injured in the incident, the report said, adding that others may be buried under the mud and search efforts were underway. The landslide occurred in a valley in the foothills of Tehran’s Alborz mountains.

