Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming abortion ban

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect, siding with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm healthcare workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing before Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, disagreed over whether the Wyoming Constitution provided a right to abortion. Wyoming was among states that recently passed abortion bans should Roe v. Wade be overturned, which happened June 24. The law took effect briefly Wednesday, banning abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions.

