WHO chief advises reducing sex partners to avoid monkeypox

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is advising men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 98% of the monkeypox cases detected since outbreaks emerged in May have been among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. He called for those at risk to take steps to protect themselves and others. Tedros says that means reducing their number of sexual partners, getting contact details for new partners and isolating if infected. The U.N. health agency on Saturday declared the escalating outbreaks in multiple countries to be a global emergency.

