Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to split ‘Jeopardy!’ host job

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Bialik and Jennings have been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek’s replacement. Jennings, an all-time “Jeopardy!” champion, and actor Bialik were among those who’d filled in after longtime host Trebek’s death from cancer in 2020. While the stints were seen as tryouts, the job unexpectedly went to Richards, the then-executive producer. Last year, a report of Richards’ past podcast comments led to his departure from the show after a week in the host job.

