Israel’s interim leader meets Jordan’s king in Amman

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister and Jordan’s king have met in the Jordanian capital, Amman. A statement from the office of the Israeli interim premier said he and King Abdullah discussed recent regional changes, an apparent reference to improved ties with several Arab nations. Jordan’s royal court says the monarch stressed the need to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel and Jordan normalized ties in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations have soured in recent years over Israel’s continued settlement expansions in land claimed by Palestinians and its ongoing occupation. The countries also fell out over a shooting incident by a guard at Israel’s embassy in Amman.

