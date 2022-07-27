Israeli army says Hamas is rebuilding capabilities in Gaza
By SAM MCNEIL
Associated Press
EREZ MILITARY BASE, Israel (AP) — The Israeli army says the Hamas militant group has rebuilt some of the capabilities that were damaged during last year’s Gaza war. The military said Wednesday that Hamas has built three new tunnels and a series of weapons manufacturing and storage sites. The army published aerial imagery and maps showing what they say were the tunnels, weapons factories and arms depots. It says the installations are near a university, soda plant, mosques and U.N. facilities. Hamas called the Israeli charges “pure lies and fabrications.”