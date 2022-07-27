Former Mississippi governor subpoenaed in welfare fraud case

The attorney for a woman who pleaded guilty in what has been described as a $77 million welfare fraud has subpoenaed former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for documents about a volleyball center at his alma mater. The University of Southern Mississippi’s athletic foundation allegedly got $5 million in welfare money to build the stadium. The subpoena filed Monday asked for documents reflecting communication about the USM Volleyball Center, its funding or efforts to get money for the center. It and related subpoenas against the foundation, the state attorney general’s office and the state Institutions of Higher Learning were made available Wednesday to The Associated Press by the attorney for Nancy New and her Mississippi Community Education Center.

