FDA chief’s long-promised opioid review faces skepticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says a comprehensive review of the opioid painkillers that triggered the nation’s ongoing overdose epidemic is in the works. But FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faces skepticism about the long-promised review from lawmakers, experts and advocates after years of delay. Califf first proposed an assessment of opioid safety and effectiveness during his first tenure as FDA commissioner in 2016. And the agency has had five years to implement reforms on opioids recommended by experts in a 2017 report personally commissioned by Califf. While the FDA has adopted some of the proposals in the report, its authors say there is much more to be done.

