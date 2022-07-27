China spacecraft returns amid booster rocket concerns

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese cargo spacecraft that serviced the country’s permanent orbiting space station has largely burned up on reentering the atmosphere. The return of the Tianzhou-3 on Wednesday came amid concerns over China’s decision to allow a massive booster rocket to fall to Earth uncontrolled. Until July 17, the spacecraft had been docked with the station’s Tianhe core section and its return follows the addition of a laboratory module on Monday as China moves to complete the station in the coming months. China decided not to guide the booster back through the atmosphere and it’s not clear exactly when or where it will come down to Earth. While it will largely burn up on return, there remains a slight risk of fragments causing damage or casualties.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.