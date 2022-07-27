Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn

Many of the world’s biggest banks are falling far short of aligning their practices with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a new report warns. The evaluation of 27 giant banks, first reported here, was carried out by a group of institutional investors worth $50 trillion. It finds most banks are failing to set adequate targets for cutting the carbon pollution released by companies they finance. Not one bank has vowed to end backing for new oil and gas exploration.

