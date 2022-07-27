Alaska State Troopers: Teen kills 3 siblings, himself

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed three siblings at a home near Fairbanks, Alaska, and was found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Alaska State Troopers say they received a report of shots fired at a home in the Fairbanks area on Tuesday afternoon. Responding troopers found four children who were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Troopers say the children’s parents were not home at the time. Three other children were at the house and not injured. Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain says all the children were siblings. He says the question of motive is part of the investigation.

