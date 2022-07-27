2 men charged in death of man acquitted of Air India bombing

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets that killed 331 people. Malik was shot in his vehicle outside his Surrey business July 14. Police said Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, have been charged. A vehicle with people inside had waited for hours that morning before Malik showed up, police said. The same vehicle was found burned not far from the scene of the shooting. An employee who works at a nearby car wash said he heard shots on the morning Malik was killed.

