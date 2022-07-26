Unilever hikes prices for products but expects strong sales

LONDON (AP) — Unilever says it raised prices by more than 11% between April and June as inflation surged. The consumer goods giant said Tuesday that underlying sales growth of 8.1% in the first half of the year was driven by rising prices to offset the higher costs it paid to create everything from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to Dove skin care. It brought in revenue of $30 billion in the first half of 2022. Unilever raised its outlook for the year, saying it expects sales growth to exceed the previous forecast of 4.5% to 6.5% even as prices stay high for materials and ingredients.

