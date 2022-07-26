Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities says the person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday. The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest. Police say no one has been arrested.