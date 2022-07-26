Russian military plans sweeping war games in country’s east

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has announced plans to hold wide-ranging drills in the country’s east, noting that it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops that would practice action at 13 firing ranges in the Eastern Military District. It added that units of Airborne Troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will also be involved in the war games. The ministry said troops from unspecified foreign countries will participate. Russian and Chinese troops took part in a series of joint military maneuvers last year, reflecting closer military ties between Moscow and Beijing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.