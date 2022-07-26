Records fall as Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Free transportation to cooling centers and garbage pickup well before sunrise are among the steps being taken in the Pacific Northwest as the region hits the peak of a multiday heatwave. Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for much of the state, whose largest city hit triple digits on Tuesday. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington state. They predict Portland could break its previous heat wave duration records of six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. Portland officials have opened emergency cooling centers in public buildings and have installed misting stations in parks.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

