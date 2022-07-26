Prosecutors: Man charged with killing mom poses flight risk

Federal prosecutors say a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in 2016 in a plot to inherit millions should remain held pending trial because he poses a flight risk and danger to others. The prosecutors filed a motion in federal court Friday, opposing Nathan Carman’s request to be released. Carman was charged in May with killing his mother during a fishing trip in which his boat sank. He was found floating in a raft and rescued days later. Prosecutors also accuse Carman of killing his grandfather in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but he has not been charged. He has pleaded not guilty in his mother’s death.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.