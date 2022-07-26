Mexican president calls opponents foreign agents, traitors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a bid to stoke nationalism and justify his policies, Mexico’s president has increasingly taken to calling his opponents “traitors” and accused them of working for the foreign governments. The issue came to a head last week when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to side-step court challenges to one of his pet projects by declaring a tourist train line an issue of national security. Analyst Alejandro Hope said López Obrador is starting to sound like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling anyone who opposes him a foreign agent. Hope notes the accusations “are crossing dangerous lines.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.