In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel’s coast

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Antiquities Authority says it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa. The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts said Monday the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius in the second century. The antiquities authority says it is the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.