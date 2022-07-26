Hundreds of firefighters battle blaze on Czech-German border

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say firefighters from several countries have joined forces to battle a fire in a national park in northern Czech Republic that has spread to neighboring Germany. The fire in the Bohemian Switzerland park broke out on Sunday and was mostly contained before windy weather caused it to spread on Monday afternoon and overnight. Firefighters said some 30 hectares have been affected in the park and more across the border in the German state of Saxony. No injuries have been reported. The Czech Republic has asked neighboring countries for help to extinguish the fire.

