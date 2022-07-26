Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine,. That’s according to an update Tuesday from his doctor. Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that Biden’s symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good. Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night. He continues to isolate in the White House residence. If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

