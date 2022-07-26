Case of mother burned to death takes new twist in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico was outraged when a woman who had reported threats from her neighbors because of her autistic son’s loudness was set afire with alcohol and suffered fatal burns this month. But on Tuesday, prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco suggested the woman had bought medicinal alcohol and a lighter, then set herself alight in a park. The case of Luz Raquel Padilla comes after a string of brutal killings of women that haven’t been solved by prosecutors. Activists had charged that police failed to act on a restraining and protection order obtained by Padilla after the warning “I’m going to burn you alive” was scrawled outside her apartment. Neighbors were reportedly angry over the loud noises her son made.

