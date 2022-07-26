2nd teen charged with killing United Methodist Church leader
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the carjacking and shooting of a United Methodist Church leader in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis police said the teenager was charged with first-degree murder, carkjacking and other charges after meeting with investigators Friday to discuss the killing of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. Another 15-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and other charges the day after the July 18 killing, which shook United Methodist Church members in Memphis and elsewhere. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.