Whale whomping: Jumping humpback lands on boat; no one hurt

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Boaters and whale watchers off Massachusetts got a surprise over the weekend when a humpback whale breached and landed on the bow of a 19-foot boat. Town officials say the boat operator reported no injuries Sunday and no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel. Video shows the animal launching its body out of the water and its head slamming onto the front of a nearby boat. The rear of the vessel tips out of the water as the whale slides back into the ocean. The Plymouth harbormaster recommends that boaters stay at least 100 yards from humpbacks to minimize such meetings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.