UK to host 2023 Eurovision after Ukraine ruled too risky

LONDON (AP) — Organizers say next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain because it is too risky to hold it in the designated host country, Ukraine. Ukraine won the right to host the glitzy music competition when its entry, the folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won this year’s contest in May. Britain’s Sam Ryder came in second. The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, said it had concluded that “regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons.” It said Britain’s BBC had agreed to broadcast the show on behalf of its Ukrainian counterpart. The U.K. promised that the show will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity.

