Ugandans protest rising prices as police warn of trouble
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandans protesting the rapidly rising cost of living barricaded streets in the eastern city of Jinja, a major center on the busy highway to the country’s border with Kenya. Police tried to remove molten tires from the middle of the road, according to photos published by the local Daily Monitor newspaper. The street protests come a day after authorities in the East African country warned of an alleged plot by some “within the country and abroad” to encourage people to stay indoors for three days to protest inflation that has reduced the purchasing value of the Uganda shilling.