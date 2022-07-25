Swimmer injured by Hawaiian monk seal with pup in Waikiki

HONOLULU (AP) — A swimmer at a beach in Waikiki was injured after encountering an endangered Hawaiian monk seal with a young pup. Hawaii Marine Animal Response says their workers witnessed a swimmer come into contact with the mother monk seal known as Rocky on Sunday morning. The nonprofit organization says in a statement that the seal gave birth to the pup about two weeks ago on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Hawaii Marine Animal Response have been monitoring the pair and warn people to stay away. The shoreline where the seals live is roped off, and beachgoers are told of the dangers of getting too close to the nursing mother.

