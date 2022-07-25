Sen. Manchin isolating after positive COVID test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The 74-year-old Democrat from West Virginia tweeted Monday that he had tested positive that morning. He is fully vaccinated and boosted. He said he plans to isolate and follow CDC guidelines while working remotely. Manchin’s absence could impact voting in the Senate later this week. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are able to vote remotely by proxy, but members of the U.S. Senate are not. Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote on a bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States this week. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration.

