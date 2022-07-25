People protest growing insecurity in Congo’s east
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE and JUSTIN KABUMBA
The Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Demonstrators set fires and forced entry into the U.N. mission facilities in Congo’s eastern city of Goma, demanding that the peacekeeping forces leave the country amid rising insecurity in the region. Congo’s security situation has deteriorated over the past year, with increased attacks from various rebel groups. M23 earlier this year took control of parts of eastern Congo and has been involved in heavy fighting with Congo’s military. A Human Rights Watch report Monday says more than 29 civilians have been summarily killed since mid-June by the armed M23 group, a worrying escalation of violence by the rebel force amid concerns it may also be receiving support from neighboring Rwanda.