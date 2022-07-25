New this week: ‘Not Okay,’ ‘Amber Brown’ and ‘Honor Society’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Wiz Khalifa and Maggie Rogers, Neil Patrick Harris playing an unattached gay man in his 40s in New York City in Netflix’s “Uncoupled,” and modern influencer culture is skewered in the smart new Hulu satire “Not Okay.” And there’s a treat in store for young fans of Paula Danziger’s Amber Brown books and for grown-up admirers of Bonnie Hunt. “Amber Brown,” debuting Friday on Apple TV+, is written and directed by Hunt, who infuses the show with her trademark humor and warmth.

