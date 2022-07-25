Mississippi schools could make their own gun policies

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi school districts can temporarily make their own rules for letting armed people with enhanced licenses onto school grounds. The Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a temporary rule that updates a 1990 internal policy that until now had prohibited anyone other than law enforcement from carrying guns on public school campuses. The board could vote to make the rule permanent after a public comment period. The state’s department of education argued that the 1990 policy conflicted with the state’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry law. The department also argued that the old policy “predates any notable school shootings.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.