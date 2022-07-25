Leadership of Scottish cricket engulfed in racism scandal

STIRLING, Scotland (AP) — The leadership of Scottish cricket has been found to be institutionally racist by an independent review. That deals another blow to the sport after a similar scandal in the English game. The review was published after a seven-month investigation sparked by allegations from Scotland internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh. It found that Scottish cricket’s governing body failed in 29 out of 31 indicators of institutional racism detailed by a consultancy firm leading the investigation. The body only partially passed the other two tests and there were 448 examples of institutional racism.

