Indonesia’s Widodo to meet Xi on rare China trip before G20

BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo is heading to Beijing for a rare visit by a foreign leader under China’s strict COVID-19 protocols. His visit comes ahead of what could be the first overseas trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping since the start of the pandemic. Widodo will meet Xi on Tuesday. Analysts say Xi may end his COVID-19 isolation to attend the Group of 20 leaders summit in person in Indonesia in mid-November. Widodo meanwhile is traveling to G-20 members Japan and South Korea to meet their leaders after his trip to China. China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia are all members of the G-20, a group of 19 major nations and the European Union.

