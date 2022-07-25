Growing number in GOP back Pelosi on possible Taiwan trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — An increasing number of Republican officials are defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her reported trip to Taiwan. They are urging President Joe Biden to stand up to China amid threats from Beijing of a forceful response if Pelosi goes ahead with a visit to the self-governing island later this summer. Pelosi’s supporters include a conservative Republican senator and at least two former Trump administration officials. The reported trip has opened up an unusual rift between the White House and the speaker’s office, although neither side has challenged the other directly. Pelosi has yet to confirm a trip is in the works.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

