Florida school shooter’s AR-15 rifle shown to his jurors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have now seen the AR-15 rifle he used to murder 17 people. Prosecutors on Monday showed the black Smith & Wesson semi-automatic rifle to the 12 jurors. They watched intently as lead prosecutor Mike Satz pulled it from a box and showed it to the detective who took it into evidence after the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They also saw graphic photos of six of the victims. The jurors will decide whether the 23-year-old Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole. The trial is expected to last until at least October.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.