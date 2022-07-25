Firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island, homes saved

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fire Service and municipal crews dug firebreaks outside evacuated villages on the Greek island of Lesbos halting a wildfire that had threatened scores of homes, authorities said. The overnight work, using excavators and other heavy machinery, took place before six water-dropping planes returned to the southern coast of the eastern Aegean Sea island where the fire was burning for a third day. Heat wave temperatures continued to make conditions difficult, mostly in southern Greece where fire warnings remain in effect and national parks are closed to the public.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.