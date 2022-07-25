Skip to Content
Ethics claim latest hitch in case of 2000 Navy ship bombing

ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military judge at Guantanamo Bay is signaling impatience at a defense ethics claim in the case of a Saudi accused of organizing the 2000 attack on the USS Cole. Monday’s developments mark the latest complication in more than 10 years of pretrial hearings for Guantanamo detainee Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri. The Saudi man is accused of helping mastermind an explosion that killed 17 sailors on a U.S. warship off Yemen. Proceedings before a special military commission have been mired in legal challenges over admissibility of evidence from the United States’ torture-aided interrogations of Nashiri and over other circumstances of his trial and detention.

Associated Press

