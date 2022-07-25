EPA head to visit Puerto Rico on environmental justice tour

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to tour several poor communities in Puerto Rico as part of an environmental justice tour to learn how pollution has affected them. Michael Regan’s first stop will be Tuesday at the Cano Martín Peña, considered one of Puerto Rico’s most polluted waterways. On Wednesday, he is expected to visit at least two community drinking water systems and talk with residents about the challenges they face. He also is scheduled to stop at a facility in southern Puerto Rico that burns coal to produce energy and has long been the source of complaints.

