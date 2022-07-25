White House plans COVID-19 vaccine summit as Biden recovers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is planning to hold a summit to talk about a new generation of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, as President Joe Biden continues to recover from his coronavirus infection. The summit will include administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, who are exploring the possibility of vaccines that would be more effective against contagious variants. According to a new note from his doctor released Monday, Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved.” Although he has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain “absolutely normal,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor. He continues to isolate in the White House, although he’s scheduled to deliver virtual remarks at two events on Monday.

