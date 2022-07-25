Skip to Content
Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police have reported multiple shootings of homeless people in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect is in custody. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. There was one report of a shooting in neighboring Langley Township. Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims’ conditions. Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.

