Biden says Trump lacked ‘courage to act’ during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is decrying his predecessor for failing to try and stop the deadly Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, saying “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act.” Biden remains in isolation in the family quarters of the White House after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He has previously criticized Trump for helping to incite the 2021 riot. But his comments in a prerecorded speech Monday to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives’ annual conference in Orlando, Florida, were the clearest link Biden has made between Trump and the insurrection since a special House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol began holding hearings in June.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

