Albania’s ex-president takes over his old political party

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s former President Ilir Meta has taken over the leadership of his old political party pledging to fight government corruption through referendums. Meta, who was replaced Sunday by new President Bajram Begaj, was elected Monday as leader of a committee to re-organize his old left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration party, or LSI, into a re-named the Party of Freedom. The move followed Meta’s passionate speech against the Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Edi Rama. While serving as president, Meta often clashed with the ruling Socialists, blocking the nominations of ministers and vetoing legislation.

